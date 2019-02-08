|
Kathy Leichtamer
Encinitas, CA - Kathy Leichtamer passed away on February 1st at her home in Encinitas, CA. She was 67 years of age, born on July 11, 1951 to parents Nicholas and Anita Laganella of Paterson, NJ.
Kathy grew up with her four siblings in Wyckoff where she graduated from Ramapo High School. There, she was an accomplished student graduating at the top of her class and was the cheerleading captain as well as a student council member. She went on to study at Northwestern University where she graduated with Honors and achieved a Masters Degree in English. She journeyed to California where she taught English and met her husband David. They married in 1987, and went on to have one daughter, Samantha, who they raised at their home in Pompton Lakes, New Jersey.
Kathy was an avid reader and an accomplished writer with a great wit. She enjoyed the simple things in life like late night conversations, a cup of Starbucks with a good friend, and taking care of her beloved cats. She will be remembered by many for her generosity, compassionate nature, and endless kindness.
She was a devoted and loving mother who is survived by her daughter, Samantha Leichtamer; her close friend and ex-husband David, as well as her siblings, Wendy Lines, Susan Knittel, Lisa Klink & Nicholas Laganella.
A Memorial Service will be held at Most Blessed Sacrament Church in Franklin Lakes, NJ on Saturday, February 9th at 10:00 AM. Interment to follow at George Washington Cemetery in Paramus, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made payable to the Gift of Life America Fund 1 Kalisa Way, Suite 301 Paramus, NJ 07652. 201-262-4142.