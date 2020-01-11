|
Kathy Meyer
Sebastian,FL formerly New Milford,NJ - Kathy Meyer, 64, of Sebastian, FL formerly of New Milford, NJ passed on January 8, 2020 as the result of a long chronic illness. She is survived by her sister, Susan Meyer and beloved pets, MiuMiu and Oliver as well as many loved "family" and friends.
Early in life she became a dental technician, being trained on the job. She took a brief hiatus to build office furniture, which she excelled at. She returned to "making teeth" ending her career at the VA hospital at Castle Point, NY before retiring. She was also the night house manager for many years at the reentry program for New Hope Manor in Poughkeepsie, NY where she helped many women to regain their lives. She was a volunteer EMT in Beacon, NY for many years, of which she was particularly proud.
Kathy was a wonderful friend to many people and would always do whatever she could to help someone in need. She was a very caring person and it showed. She took the time to learn about even the most casual acquaintances. People would wind up telling their whole life story to her before they even realized it.
Kathy had many interests. She loved learning about all animals and would pop out with the most interesting facts. She had an avid interest in all things bizarre. She loved watching all the true crime shows. She would sit for hours doing Sudoku puzzles, admittedly cheating once in a while.
Kathy made the world a better place while she was in it. She will be very missed.
A viewing with a small service at the end will be on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 3-7 pm. at the Boulevard Funeral Home in New Milford. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite animal charity.