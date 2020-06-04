Kathy Pontillo
Westwood - Kathy Pontillo, of Westwood, NJ passed peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. She was born on September 23, 1943 in Cleveland, Ohio to Henry and Ursula Zachman. She attended Magnificat High School, in Ohio, where she was the editor of the school newspaper. She excelled in high school sports, especially softball, basketball and field hockey. She moved to Wyckoff, NJ when her father was transferred to the NJ office of Western Union. She graduated from Ramapo Regional high school and attended Rider College in Lawrenceville, NJ, where she joined the Eta Upsilon Gamma Sorority and was their corresponding secretary. She graduated Cum Laude and was a member of the National Honor Society Phi Alpha Theta and was awarded Alpha Epsilon Zeta for scholastic achievement. She met her husband Bob freshman year in their History and Spanish classes. They married June 17, 1967 at St. Elizabeth's in Wyckoff. In 1971 she received her Master of Arts at Fairleigh Dickenson. She taught English and History for 8 years at Mahwah High School, taught English, History, Science and Religion for 10 years at St. Andrew's School, and taught History and Science for 15 years at St. John's in Hillsdale. After teaching, she became the Vice Principal at St. John's where she stayed until she retired in 2006. Kathy was a Eucharistic minister at St. Andrew's Church and helped publish the church bulletin after her retirement. She was a compassionate and generous person who reached out to the sick with flowers and homemade soups, all while trying to stay anonymous. She especially enjoyed movie days and mahjong with her friends. Kathy was always loved by anyone who met her but especially by her former students who kept in contact with her throughout the years.
Kathy is survived by her husband Bob; three children, Laura Gidney and her husband John, Joseph Pontillo and his wife Rachael and Michael Pontillo and his wife Jennifer; eight grandchildren, Maggie, Johnny and Zachary Gidney, Giulia and Giada Pontillo, Ashley, Alexa and Abigail Pontillo; her brother Paul Zachman and his wife Peggy as well as nieces, nephews, and many, many dear friends.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Mary's Meals, USA, Inc. at www.marysmealsusa.org
Becker-funeralhome.com.
