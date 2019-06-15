Services
Konopka Funeral Home N.B
9046 Palisade Ave.
North Bergen, NJ 07047
(201) 865-0923
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Konopka Funeral Home N.B
9046 Palisade Ave.
North Bergen, NJ 07047
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St Michael's Church
Palisades Park, NJ
View Map
Palisades Park - Morin, Katica (Rina), 86, of Palisades Park, N J on June 13 2019 Beloved Daughter of the Late Luka and Maria (nee Mattessich) Morin, Devoted Sister of Maria Morin, Nicola (Agata) Morin, Lucio (Ana) Morin and Augustina ( Andrew) Tarabokija, Loving Aunt of many Nieces and Nephews. Katica was born in Susak, Croatia on May 11 1933 and came to the U S in 1969 and lived in Hoboken til moving to Palisades Park in 1977 She was a retired seamstress for LaSal Fashions, Hoboken, Visiting Hours on Sunday from 4 to 8 pm at Konopka Funeral Home 9046 Palisade Ave, North Bergen, Funeral Mass on Monday at 10;00 am St Michael's Church, Palisades Park, NJ Interment, Madonna Cemetery, Fort Lee NJ
