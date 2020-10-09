1/1
Kay J. Anders
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kay J. Anders

Northvale - Kay J. Anders (nee Helfrich), 89, of Old Tappan, NJ, formerly of Leonia, NJ, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on October 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charles Anders. Loving mother of Karen Imbarrato and husband Frank of Hilton Head, SC, Sandra Rivera and Mike of Old Tappan and Robert Frueh and husband George Ochoa of Northvale. Kay was also survived by Charles' children, Charles Anders and wife Lori, Jeffrey Anders and wife Linda and Douglas Anders and wife Susan. Kay was the proud grandmother of 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sister Jean Rinehart.

Kay was an active member of Trinity Reformed Church in Old Tappan and belonged to the Women's Guild. She enjoyed traveling and bird watching, but most of all, she cherished time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Kay's memory to may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.

www.pizzifuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
(201) 767-3050
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pizzi Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved