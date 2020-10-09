Kay J. Anders
Northvale - Kay J. Anders (nee Helfrich), 89, of Old Tappan, NJ, formerly of Leonia, NJ, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on October 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charles Anders. Loving mother of Karen Imbarrato and husband Frank of Hilton Head, SC, Sandra Rivera and Mike of Old Tappan and Robert Frueh and husband George Ochoa of Northvale. Kay was also survived by Charles' children, Charles Anders and wife Lori, Jeffrey Anders and wife Linda and Douglas Anders and wife Susan. Kay was the proud grandmother of 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sister Jean Rinehart.
Kay was an active member of Trinity Reformed Church in Old Tappan and belonged to the Women's Guild. She enjoyed traveling and bird watching, but most of all, she cherished time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Kay's memory to may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, www.stjude.org
. www.pizzifuneralhome.com