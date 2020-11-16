1/1
Kazar Coloian
1936 - 2020
Kazar Coloian

Fort Lee - Coloian, Kazar age 84, of Fort Lee, on Monday November 16, 2020. It is with great sadness that we tell of the passing of Kazar Coloian, son of the late Payloun and Vartan Coloian, and brother of the late Setrag Coloian. He is survived by his loving sister, Martha Saraydarian, and devoted brother-in-law Richard Saraydarian. Kazar was born June 23, 1936 in New York City and later moved to Fort Lee NJ. Known for his warmth, charm, and fun-loving spirit, Kazar travelled the world as a professional musician for most of his adult life. Kazar had a special love for his niece, Lisa and nephew, George, and in later years their children, Alec, Alexis, Matthew, and Eric. He also enjoyed a special affection and closeness with his godsons Sam and Gregory Keghlian. An avid sports fan and lover of Armenian music and jazz, Kazar brought passion and joy to all he did. He will be dearly missed and remembered with great love by his friends and family. The family will receive their friends on Wednesday 5:00 -8:00 PM at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". All are asked to Assemble Thursday in St. Thomas Armenian Church at 10:30 AM. For condolences, directions, or information call (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Frank A. Patti & Kenneth Mikatarian
NOV
19
Service
10:30 AM
St. Thomas Armenian Church
Funeral services provided by
Frank A. Patti & Kenneth Mikatarian
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 944-0100
