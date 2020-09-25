1/
Kazimiera Wdowiak
1924 - 2020
Kazimiera Wdowiak

Garfield - Kazimiera (Kotwica) Wdowiak, of Garfield, passed away on Wednesday September 23, 2020. She was born in Poland and immigrated to the United States in 1958, settling in Garfield. She worked at a medical clinic in Linden for many years then as a Nursing Administrator at a nursing home in Lakewood. Kazimiera was a parishioner of Holy Rosary R.C. Church in Passaic. She was the beloved wife of the late Frank J. Wdowiak, mother of Dolores Walis and her husband, Peter, Frank Wdowiak Jr. and the late Adam Soja, grandmother of Brian and his wife, Jacqueline and great grandmother of Brian Peter and Brendan. She will also be dearly missed by the Wdowiak, Tomczyk and Kotwica families as well as many dear friends. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend visitation on Sunday from 4-8 PM and 8:30 AM on Monday at the Kamienski Funeral Home, 106 Locust Avenue, Wallington, NJ. The Funeral Mass will begin at 9:30 AM at Holy Rosary R.C. Church in Passaic and the interment will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery in South Hackensack. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.kamienskifh.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Kamienski Funeral Home of Wallington
SEP
28
Visitation
08:30 AM
Kamienski Funeral Home of Wallington
SEP
28
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
Holy Rosary R.C. Church
Funeral services provided by
Kamienski Funeral Home of Wallington
106 Locust Avenue
Wallington, NJ 07057
(973) 779-1967
