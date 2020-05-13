Keith D. Appel
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Keith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Keith D. Appel

Bloomingdale - Appel, Keith D., 51, of Bloomingdale passed away on May 9, 2020. He is survived by his two sons, Keith and Brandon Appel, his parents Vernon C. Jr and Gail (Pratt) Appel, and two brothers Vernon C, III and Ronald Appel. Private graveside service will be held at Pompton Reformed Church Cemetery in Pompton Lakes, NJ. www.richardsfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Suburban Trends from May 13 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved