Keith D. Appel
Bloomingdale - Appel, Keith D., 51, of Bloomingdale passed away on May 9, 2020. He is survived by his two sons, Keith and Brandon Appel, his parents Vernon C. Jr and Gail (Pratt) Appel, and two brothers Vernon C, III and Ronald Appel. Private graveside service will be held at Pompton Reformed Church Cemetery in Pompton Lakes, NJ. www.richardsfuneralhome.com
Published in Suburban Trends from May 13 to May 17, 2020.