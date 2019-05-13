|
Keith Emerson Krebs
Clifton - Keith Emerson Krebs, age 56, of Clifton NJ passed away of natural causes on May 6th, 2019. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force where he served as a meteorologist. While a student, he successfully lobbied to protect the privacy rights of others. He later was chair of the young Republicans' Club of NJ from 1988-1990 and worked in the fields of Information and Technology, photography, and education. Keith was an alumni and former adjunct professor at Rutgers University. He was a member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Clifton. Keith is survived by his mother, Barbara Krebs, of Clifton NJ and brother, Colin Krebs. A private family service was held to honor Keith's memory.