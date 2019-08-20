Services
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
(973) 835-4220
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
Service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
Resources
Keith T. Rietema

Keith T. Rietema Obituary
Keith T. Rietema

Ringwood - Rietema, Keith T., age 52 of Ringwood passed away on August 19, 2019. Born in Paterson, he lived in Totowa for over 30 years before moving to Ringwood where he lived for the past 18 years. Keith was the mechanic at D'Amico's Friendly Service in Haskell where he worked with his Uncle Chuck for over 20 years and has worked for the Glen Rock DPW for the past 15 years. He was a friend to everyone he met and an avid fisherman. The only thing he loved more than being on the ocean was his family. He was an incredible, loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and cousin. He is survived by his beloved wife Tracey Koffman Rietema, his loving daughter Natalie Rietema, his mother RoseMarie Rietema (LaVorgna), his brother and sister-in-law Kevin and Rose Rietema, his sister and brother-in-law Kristin and John LaVella, his nieces Cassandra Rietema and Madelyn LaVella, his mother-in-law Nancy Koffman, his cousins Dawn, Al and Allen Magie, his aunts Georgianna D'Amico and Nancy LaVorgna, and his sister-in-law and brother-in-law Lori and Steve Krawczuk. He is pre-deceased by his father Roy Rietema and his father-in-law Richard Koffman. Visiting hours are Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM at D'Agostino Funeral Home, 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell, NJ 07420. The funeral will be August 23, 2019, arriving at the D'Agostino Funeral home at 9:00 AM followed by a 10:00 AM service. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Hanover. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the American Diabetes Foundation or the American Cancer Foundation.
