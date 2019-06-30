|
|
Kellie Baker
Spotswood - Kellie J. Baker, 58, of Spotswood, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in New Brunswick. Born and raised in Weehawken, Kellie settled in Spotswood 3 years ago. She retired from TD Bank in Cliffside Park where she worked for 30 years. She was an active volunteer serving as treasurer of the Cliffside Park Elks Lodge and also as treasurer of the Clearwater Village Residents Association. She also gave her time to the Spotswood CUP Food Pantry. She volunteered at Saint Peter's University Hospital helping children with cancer by knitting them caps and other items. Above all, Kellie was a devoted mother to her daughter Samantha.
Predeceased by her mother, Joan Baker and her brother Keith Baker, she is survived by her daughter, Samantha Olsen of Spotswood. Family and friends are invited to a visitation this afternoon from 2:00 to 6:00 PM at Spotswood Funeral Home, 475 Main Street, Spotswood. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations honoring Kellie's memory may be made to St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 505 Main Street, Spotswood, NJ 08884. To send a message of condolence, please visit www.spotswoodfh.com.