Services
Spotswood Funeral Home - Spotswood
475 Main Street
Spotswood, NJ 08884
732-251-2440
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Spotswood Funeral Home - Spotswood
475 Main Street
Spotswood, NJ 08884
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kellie Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kellie Baker


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kellie Baker Obituary
Kellie Baker

Spotswood - Kellie J. Baker, 58, of Spotswood, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in New Brunswick. Born and raised in Weehawken, Kellie settled in Spotswood 3 years ago. She retired from TD Bank in Cliffside Park where she worked for 30 years. She was an active volunteer serving as treasurer of the Cliffside Park Elks Lodge and also as treasurer of the Clearwater Village Residents Association. She also gave her time to the Spotswood CUP Food Pantry. She volunteered at Saint Peter's University Hospital helping children with cancer by knitting them caps and other items. Above all, Kellie was a devoted mother to her daughter Samantha.

Predeceased by her mother, Joan Baker and her brother Keith Baker, she is survived by her daughter, Samantha Olsen of Spotswood. Family and friends are invited to a visitation this afternoon from 2:00 to 6:00 PM at Spotswood Funeral Home, 475 Main Street, Spotswood. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations honoring Kellie's memory may be made to St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 505 Main Street, Spotswood, NJ 08884. To send a message of condolence, please visit www.spotswoodfh.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now