Paramus - Kellie Lynn Odlum, of Paramus, passed away suddenly on April 21, 2020, at the age of 49.

Kellie is survived by her dear husband Ron, and her sons Jack and Michael Odlum. Cherished daughter of Lee and Linda Soffel. Sister of Lee Soffel, Scott Soffel (Margaret), and Kris Soffel. Daughter-in-law of Ronald and Maryann Odlum, and sister-in-law to Ken Odlum (Rosa) and Kevin Odlum. Aunt of 5 loving nephews. Kellie will be missed by her family and friends.

Due to the current global health crisis, all services will be held privately.
