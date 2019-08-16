|
Kelly Adonis Nicholson
Hackensack - Kelly Adonis Nicholson was the son of Larry Nicholson and Beth Nicholson-Payton (nee Hill) born on May 8, 1974 in Hackensack, NJ. Kelly was called home to be with the Lord on August 10, 2019 after almost a year-long battle with health issues.
Kelly began his school life in Hackensack's public schools early learning. He continued in the Englewood public school system from Englewood Head Start to Cleveland School, Janis E. Dismus Middle and Dwight Morrow High Schools where he graduated in June 1992. Kelly loved football and played with Englewood's Dept. of Recreation from his Cleveland School years making All-County upon his high school graduation. He particularly loved the NY Jets UNC Tarheels.
During his tenure at Hackensack Day Care he would meet his future wife, Charity Marlea Lee. As teens Kelly and Charity dated from freshmen in high school until college. In fact, Charity got, both of them, their first jobs at Burger King. The remained inseparable until the distance at Howard University for her and Southern Connecticut State University (SCSU) for him kept them temporarily apart.
During the time apart Kelly pursued his professional goals. Some of his accolades are attending a SCSU for several semesters, graduated from the NJ State Apprenticeship Electrical program in 1995, and in 2001 he earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronics Engineering Technology from ITT Technical Institute in Knoxville, TN (Highest Honor Graduate). Kelly completed his Master of Science in Electrical Engineering in 2018. Kelly was a lifelong learner in many areas. As he pursued his professional goals, he focused on one key personal goal as well, reconnecting with Charity.
Reconnecting with the one and only true love of his life, Charity, they lived it together as husband and wife. His love for her extended to the two children they reared together, Maya and Malik Lee. Kelly and Malik bonded over football and food. Kelly and Maya bonded over art, namely graffiti and school. They were so successful in child rearing both of these young people have gone on to graduate from college and are prepared to conquer the world. As Kelly always encouraged and hoped for.
Kelly's training caused him to travel extensively beginning with his job training in Portland, Oregon in 1996 as a Field Service Technician, to a Master Electrician in Knoxville, TN, as a Controls Engineer for companies in Virginia and Maryland, and finally as an Electrical/Controls Engineer for Energy Transfer Partners in Sugarland TX.
Kelly was predeceased by his dad, siblings Todd and Gina Lucas, maternal and paternal grandparents, maternal "Aunt Lisa" Lucas, and paternal "Uncle Rudy" Nicholson. He also leaves to cherish his memory, his sister Erin Nicholson, two brothers Laron Boyd, and Phoenix Nicholson, a host of great uncles, great aunts, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family and close friends.