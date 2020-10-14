Kelly Ann McGrath Dzirko



On September 28, 2020 we said good-bye to Kelly Ann McGrath Dzirko. Beloved wife of John A. Dzirko; Devoted mother of daughter Elaine Dzirko and husband Joe, and son Erik Dzirko. She was an all loving, caring, free spirit and dreamer. Kelly loved animals including her late dogs Yoshi and Ginger. Daughter of the late James and Sophie McGrath; Sister to Michael McGrath, Kathleen Seaman and her husband Lindsley, Elaine McGrath and Jimmy McGrath. Daughter-in-law of Carole Ronald Dunne, sister in law of Patty Emerson, and Judy Miteen and her husband Bradford. Kelly Ann was born and raised in Cresskill, NJ. She married John in 1991, and they moved to Maywood, NJ. When Elaine and Erik were young they moved to Newton, NJ in 1999, where they currently reside. We are planning to have a celebration of her life. Given the uncertain times in which we find ourselves, it may take some time. All of this information will be coming soon, and we appreciate all of your thoughts and prayers. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the ASPCA, any local animal focused charity or The American Heart Association." Memorial Visitations on Friday, October 23rd at Holiday Inn, Newton from 4-8 PM, and at Barrett Funeral Home, Tenafly on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 1-3 PM.









