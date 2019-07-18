Resources
More Obituaries for Ken Kaprowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ken "B.k." Kaprowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ken "B.k." Kaprowski In Memoriam
Ken 'B.K." Kaprowski

4/10/1977 - 7/18/1997

It is so hard to believe it's 22 years since we have hugged, laughed & argued with you because you have never left our thoughts for more than a moment. We often think that we were just getting to know you as a young man & missing your funny & sarcastic sense of humor. & then you were gone! You were the rock & center of our lives but we have carried you with us in our hearts as we have had to go forward. Neither time or distance will ever erode our loss especially now that Brettski has joined you in heaven. As Dad & I still struggle each day, we ask you to pray & help us thru until we are reunited never to part again.

All our love forever,

Mommy & Daddy
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.