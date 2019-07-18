|
Ken 'B.K." Kaprowski
4/10/1977 - 7/18/1997
It is so hard to believe it's 22 years since we have hugged, laughed & argued with you because you have never left our thoughts for more than a moment. We often think that we were just getting to know you as a young man & missing your funny & sarcastic sense of humor. & then you were gone! You were the rock & center of our lives but we have carried you with us in our hearts as we have had to go forward. Neither time or distance will ever erode our loss especially now that Brettski has joined you in heaven. As Dad & I still struggle each day, we ask you to pray & help us thru until we are reunited never to part again.
All our love forever,
Mommy & Daddy