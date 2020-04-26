|
Dr. Kenith O. Nevard Jr., DDS
Clifton - Dr. Kenith O. Nevard Jr., DDS of Clifton passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at the age of 82. Born in Montclair, Dr. Nevard was a lifelong resident of Clifton. A graduate of Clifton High School, he received his Bachelors Degree from the University of Pennsylvania, and his Doctorate in Dental Surgery from Fairleigh Dickinson University. Dr. Nevard also served our country as a Captain in the United States Army until being honorably discharged in 1966. Afterwards he established his dental practice which served the City of Clifton for 52 years until his retirement in 2018. A humble and quiet gentleman, Dr. Nevard enjoyed having a positive impact on the community. He operated the Dental Clinic at the Clifton Board of Health for 40 years, was the Founder and President of the Clifton Lacrosse Booster Club, coached Clifton Youth Basketball, served as Deacon of the Allwood Community Church, and sat on the Board of Trustees for the Passaic/Clifton YMCA. In his leisure time, Dr. Nevard loved sailing, DIY projects, and spending time with his family. He is survived by his devoted wife of 57 years, the former Joan Herbster; by his two sons, Kenith III and wife Vicki, and Gary and wife Karen; by his seven grandchildren, Kasey, Kenith IV, Karli, Kamryn, Ryan, Karl, and Kyle; and by his sisters, Beverlee Schweighardt and husband Joseph, and Nancy Hassard and husband Howard. Due to the current COVID19 outbreak, funeral services will be held privately under the direction of Allwood Funeral Home. A Memorial Service in honor of Dr. Nevard will be scheduled at a later date. allwoodfuneralhome.com