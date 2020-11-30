Kenneth A. Felten



Carlstadt - Kenneth A. Felten, 75, of Carlstadt since 1996 and formerly of East Rutherford, passed away on November 30, 2020 surrounded by his family. Mr. Felten served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. For 30 years, he was a police officer for the Borough of East Rutherford, retiring in 2004 as the Deputy Chief. Kenneth was a member of the East Rutherford Fire Dept. Engine Co. 3 for over 20 years, an Exempt Fireman and a Life Member PBA Local 275. He enjoyed spending time with his five grandchildren, taking trips down the shore to Ocean Grove and was an avid Giants fan. Beloved husband of Elaine (nee Millian) Felten. Loving father of Michael Felten and his wife Kathleen and Kevin Felten and his wife Bonnie. Cherished grandfather of Emily, Abigail, Brielle, Alexa and Kevin. Dear brother of the late James Felten, Eileen Brown, Patricia Felten and Maureen Mackesy. Caring uncle of many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM in the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt. Cremation East Ridgelawn Crematory, Clifton. Visitation Wednesday 3-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Happy Tails Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 143, Paramus, NJ 07653.









