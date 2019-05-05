|
|
Kenneth A. Simoneau
Hewitt - Kenneth A. Simoneau, 80 years, of Hewitt, NJ, passed away at his home on Thursday, May 2, 2019. He was born on May 14, 1938 in Guttenberg, NJ to the late Lucille (Giantonio) and the late Archel Simoneau.
Ken proudly served in the United States Marine Corps from 1955 to 1963 during the Vietnam War. He married Nancy Lee (Durand) in 1988 and resided in the Hewitt section of West Milford, NJ. For many years Ken was a pipe fitter and was the owner / operator of the K-Laine Welding Company in West Milford, NJ.
Ken and Nancy were faithful parishioners of the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd in Greenwood Lake, NY. Ken was a dedicated member of the West Milford Elks Lodge #2236 (B.P.O.E) in West Milford, NJ serving twice as Exalted Ruler. He lived his life by their motto, "Service Above Self." He was also a member of the NAM Knights of America Motorcycle Club, Orange County Chapter in Orange County, NY. Ken was also a proud member of American Legion Post 488 in Monroe, NY.
He was predeceased by his loving parents Lucille and Archel Simoneau.
Ken is survived by his beloved wife Nancy of Hewitt, NJ; his loving children Yvonne Simoneau and her husband Richard Lindstrom of West Milford, NJ, and Scott Simoneau and his wife Heather of Center Valley, PA; his dear step children Christine Mednick and her husband David of Suffern, NY, Paul Miller and his wife Karen of Warwick, NY, and Sharlene Pizza and her husband Donald of Warwick, NY; his cherished grandchildren Michael and Anna Simoneau, and his adored grand step children Jessica, Amelia, Isabella, Louis, Jared, and Ashley.
The family will receive visitors on Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 2pm to 7pm at the Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, 187 La Rue Road, Newfoundland, NJ 07435 (For GPS use 1 Post Place).
A prayer service will take place on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 10am at the funeral home followed by the interment at the Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 75 North Church Road (Route 94), Sparta, NJ 07871.
Memorial donations may be made in Ken's name to , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.
Log onto www.sticklesolteszfuneralhome.com tribute wall to personally post your condolences, memories, photos, and videos, as well as obtaining driving directions to the funeral home.