|
|
Kenneth Alan Harrison
Hackensack - Kenneth Alan Harrison, 81, passed away on March 31, 2019. Born in the Bronx, and then a long time resident of N.J. having lived in Hackensack, Hillsdale and Mahwah. After graduating from Rutgers University, he became President of Design Arts, a decor manufacturing company. His true passion for basketball was fulfilled by being the volunteer assistant coach for Pascack Valley High School's girls basketball team for more than 35 years. He is survived by his loving wife Susan of 57 years, his devoted daughters Mindi Shaevitz and Carol Cohen, his son-in-law Ronald Cohen, his adoring grandchildren Zackary and Ryan Shaevitz, Jessie and Cami Cohen and his sister Linda Shaffer. The funeral service will be at Gutterman and Musicant Funeral Home in Hackensack, NJ at 1PM on Friday, April 5 with burial at Cedar Park Cemetery. The family would welcome donations to the "Ken Harrison Girls Basketball Scholarship Fund" in care of Jeff Jasper, PVHS, 200 Piermont Ave, Hillsdale,N.J. 07642