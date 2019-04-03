Services
Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors
402 Park Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
(800) 522-0588
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors
402 Park Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Harrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Alan Harrison

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kenneth Alan Harrison Obituary
Kenneth Alan Harrison

Hackensack - Kenneth Alan Harrison, 81, passed away on March 31, 2019. Born in the Bronx, and then a long time resident of N.J. having lived in Hackensack, Hillsdale and Mahwah. After graduating from Rutgers University, he became President of Design Arts, a decor manufacturing company. His true passion for basketball was fulfilled by being the volunteer assistant coach for Pascack Valley High School's girls basketball team for more than 35 years. He is survived by his loving wife Susan of 57 years, his devoted daughters Mindi Shaevitz and Carol Cohen, his son-in-law Ronald Cohen, his adoring grandchildren Zackary and Ryan Shaevitz, Jessie and Cami Cohen and his sister Linda Shaffer. The funeral service will be at Gutterman and Musicant Funeral Home in Hackensack, NJ at 1PM on Friday, April 5 with burial at Cedar Park Cemetery. The family would welcome donations to the "Ken Harrison Girls Basketball Scholarship Fund" in care of Jeff Jasper, PVHS, 200 Piermont Ave, Hillsdale,N.J. 07642
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now