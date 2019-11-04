Services
Kenneth B. Kelly

Kenneth B. Kelly Obituary
Kenneth B. Kelly

New Milford - Kenneth B. Kelly passed away Sunday, November 3rd at the age of 87. Born and raised in the Highbridge section of the Bronx, Kenneth was a resident of New Milford for many years. He was an active alumnus of both All Hallows High School and Manhattan College. After receiving a BS in 1954 from Manhattan College, Kenneth proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1954-1957. He would later serve as Commander of the American Legion in River Edge, was an active member of the Manasquan Elks and a loyal member of the Sahara club in Bogota. His professional career with New York Telephone, later AT&T, spanned over 40 years before retiring in 1993 as the Director of Broadcast Services.

He was the beloved husband of Madeline, the loving father of Kenneth, Karen and her husband Paul Esposito, Thomas and his wife Stephanie and Steven. Kenneth was the cherished grandfather of Lauren, Julia, Victoria, and Matthew Esposito and Thomas Kelly. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours at the Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service, New Milford Thursday from 2pm to 6pm. The following morning (Friday) a Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart RC Church, Haworth at 11am. To leave online condolences please visit www.boulevardfuneralhome.com.
