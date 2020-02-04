|
|
Kenneth Brian West
Lincoln Park - Kenneth Brian West, age 52, of Lincoln Park, NJ passed away on February 3, 2020. Ken was born July 19, 1967 in Passaic, NJ to Kenneth and Diane West and was a lifelong resident of Lincoln Park, NJ. He was a graduate of DePaul Catholic HS and earned his BSCE and MSCE from NJIT. Ken was a Certified Civil Engineer, as well as a Project Management Professional. He had a long-term career as a Civil Engineer, most recently working as a Transportation Project Manager for AECOM in Clifton. Ken will always be remembered for his selfless attitude and generous nature. He was the "go-to" guy whenever anyone needed a hand. Ken was an avid Raiders fan, along with any sport played by his nephew Scott. Ken is survived by his loving and devoted mother, Diane West; his brother Mark West and his wife Sue, his nephew Scott; along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Ken is predeceased by his father, Kenneth F. West, and his maternal and paternal grandparents. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, February 8 at Saint Joseph's Catholic Church in Lincoln Park. Friends may visit with the family at Keri Memorial Funeral Home in Lincoln Park on Friday February 7 from 4:00-8:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lincoln Park Police Athletic League: 10 Boonton Turnpike, Lincoln Park, NJ 07035. www.kerimemorial.com