Services
Keri Memorial Funeral Home
125 Main Street
Lincoln Park, NJ 07035
(973) 694-1582
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth West
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Brian West

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Brian West Obituary
Kenneth Brian West

Lincoln Park - Kenneth Brian West, age 52, of Lincoln Park, NJ passed away on February 3, 2020. Ken was born July 19, 1967 in Passaic, NJ to Kenneth and Diane West and was a lifelong resident of Lincoln Park, NJ. He was a graduate of DePaul Catholic HS and earned his BSCE and MSCE from NJIT. Ken was a Certified Civil Engineer, as well as a Project Management Professional. He had a long-term career as a Civil Engineer, most recently working as a Transportation Project Manager for AECOM in Clifton. Ken will always be remembered for his selfless attitude and generous nature. He was the "go-to" guy whenever anyone needed a hand. Ken was an avid Raiders fan, along with any sport played by his nephew Scott. Ken is survived by his loving and devoted mother, Diane West; his brother Mark West and his wife Sue, his nephew Scott; along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Ken is predeceased by his father, Kenneth F. West, and his maternal and paternal grandparents. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, February 8 at Saint Joseph's Catholic Church in Lincoln Park. Friends may visit with the family at Keri Memorial Funeral Home in Lincoln Park on Friday February 7 from 4:00-8:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lincoln Park Police Athletic League: 10 Boonton Turnpike, Lincoln Park, NJ 07035. www.kerimemorial.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -