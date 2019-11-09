|
Kenneth C. Tahan
Wayne - Kenneth C. Tahan, 66, of Wayne passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Thursday November 7, 2019.
Born in Paterson, Ken moved to Wayne with his family when he was nine and then lived in Clifton before moving back to Wayne, where he resided for most of his life. He was a 1970 graduate of Wayne Valley High School and then graduated from William Paterson College in 1974 with a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology. Prior to retirement, Ken worked for nearly three decades as a salesman for leading computer software companies including Microsoft, IBM, and Citrix. Prior to sales, he was a social worker for the Division of Youth and Family Services combating family issues in Passaic County. He was a parishioner of St. Philip the Apostle RC Church in Clifton and was a member of the Democrats of Wayne and the Friends of Hinchliffe Stadium. For many years, he was involved in coaching youth basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer in Passaic County.
Ken is survived by his beloved wife of thirty-four years, Sharon Rist, of Wayne; his three devoted children: Matthew Tahan of Montclair, Elizabeth Tahan of Wayne and Kristen Tahan, also of Wayne; and three dear siblings: George Tahan, Jr. of Wayne, Basil Tahan of Hoboken and Joyce Zappulla of Wayne.
Visiting will be Monday from 4-8pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton. Funeral Tuesday 10:45 am from the funeral home and 11:30am at St. Philip the Apostle RC Church, 797 Valley Road, Clifton. Interment to follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Upper Montclair. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to (), 11 East 44th Street, 17th Floor, New York, NY 10017 would be appreciated. Please visit www.bizub.com for driving directions and online condolences.