Services
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
(973) 546-2000
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:45 AM
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Philip the Apostle RC Church
797 Valley Road
Clifton, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Tahan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth C. Tahan


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth C. Tahan Obituary
Kenneth C. Tahan

Wayne - Kenneth C. Tahan, 66, of Wayne passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Thursday November 7, 2019.

Born in Paterson, Ken moved to Wayne with his family when he was nine and then lived in Clifton before moving back to Wayne, where he resided for most of his life. He was a 1970 graduate of Wayne Valley High School and then graduated from William Paterson College in 1974 with a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology. Prior to retirement, Ken worked for nearly three decades as a salesman for leading computer software companies including Microsoft, IBM, and Citrix. Prior to sales, he was a social worker for the Division of Youth and Family Services combating family issues in Passaic County. He was a parishioner of St. Philip the Apostle RC Church in Clifton and was a member of the Democrats of Wayne and the Friends of Hinchliffe Stadium. For many years, he was involved in coaching youth basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer in Passaic County.

Ken is survived by his beloved wife of thirty-four years, Sharon Rist, of Wayne; his three devoted children: Matthew Tahan of Montclair, Elizabeth Tahan of Wayne and Kristen Tahan, also of Wayne; and three dear siblings: George Tahan, Jr. of Wayne, Basil Tahan of Hoboken and Joyce Zappulla of Wayne.

Visiting will be Monday from 4-8pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton. Funeral Tuesday 10:45 am from the funeral home and 11:30am at St. Philip the Apostle RC Church, 797 Valley Road, Clifton. Interment to follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Upper Montclair. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to (), 11 East 44th Street, 17th Floor, New York, NY 10017 would be appreciated. Please visit www.bizub.com for driving directions and online condolences.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -