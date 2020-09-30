1/1
Kenneth D. McGowan
Kenneth D. McGowan

Pompton Plains - Kenneth D. McGowan, 85, of the Cedar Crest Community in Pompton Plains, passed away on September 25, 2020.

Born in Marion, Iowa, Ken grew up on a family farm. He worked as a DJ for a radio station and then as an engineer for various television stations, including WNAC-TV in Boston, UNH-TV in New Hampshire, and most recently, as the Director of Engineering for WWOR-TV in NY/NJ. Ken and his wife Jan spent the early years of their retirement in Barrington, NH, and the subsequent years in New Jersey, with stops in Whiting and Pompton Plains. Ken and Jan celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in June of this year. He was a loyal New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox fan, who enjoyed cooking, a good laugh, dark chocolate, peanuts, a good bottle of scotch and spending time with his family. Above all else, Ken was a proud husband, father and grandfather.

Ken is survived by his wife, Janice; his sons, Scott and his wife Laura, and Michael and his wife Joyce; his daughter, Laura and her husband Raj; his sisters, Jeanne and Sharon (Tom Bassett); and his grandchildren, Patrick, Kiran, Sami and Malli. He was predeceased by his son, Patrick.

Burial will be in Walpole, MA next to his son.

Funeral services were private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ken's memory to Muscular Dystrophy Association would be greatly appreciated by his family.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
