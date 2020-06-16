Or Copy this URL to Share

Kenneth D. Rihlik



Carlstadt - Kenneth D. Rihlik, 68, of Carlstadt and formerly of East Rutherford, passed away at home on June 1, 2020. Ken was a self-employed painter. Caring uncle of Frank Rihlik and Dorothy Rihlik. Loving brother-in-law of Antoinette Rihlik. Dear brother of the late Charles Rihlik and Frank Rihlik. Cremation was private. Arrangements Kimak Funeral Home, Carlstadt.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store