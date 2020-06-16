Kenneth D. Rihlik
Kenneth D. Rihlik

Carlstadt - Kenneth D. Rihlik, 68, of Carlstadt and formerly of East Rutherford, passed away at home on June 1, 2020. Ken was a self-employed painter. Caring uncle of Frank Rihlik and Dorothy Rihlik. Loving brother-in-law of Antoinette Rihlik. Dear brother of the late Charles Rihlik and Frank Rihlik. Cremation was private. Arrangements Kimak Funeral Home, Carlstadt.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
