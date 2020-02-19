|
Kenneth E. Baldanza
Haledon - Kenneth Ernest Baldanza, 61, of Haledon, passed away on February 18, 2020 surrounded by family. Born in Passaic, Ken was raised in Rutherford, and resided in Wayne for most of his adult life. Before his retirement, Ken was employed as a manager with Stop & Shop in the North Jersey area.
Ken graduated from Rutherford High School in 1977, where he was the district champion for wrestling in his weight class. He went on to receive a degree in Criminal Justice from William Paterson College in 1983. In addition to spending time with family and friends, Ken enjoyed watching football and baseball and was an avid Giants and Yankees fan. He loved playing cards, taking trips to Atlantic City and bowling with his buddies. Ken also had a keen interest in politics, collectible cars and the latest tech gadgets. Ken was a lovable man, and will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Ken was predeceased by his beloved wife, Sandra (nee Borgese) in 2016 and his parents, Ernest Baldanza and Victoria (nee Ubaldo) Helstoski. Ken is survived by his devoted son, Vincent E. Baldanza, DVM; two dear sisters, Andrea Cahill and her husband, Robert, and their children, Victoria and Connor, and Renata Helstoski and her life partner, Ian Gilmartin, and their son Patrick Henry and Ian's daughter Ella; his mother-in-law Anna Borgese; his sister-in-law Anna Maria DeBlock and her husband, Scott, and their children Craig and Ross; his sister-in-law Isabelle Cook and her son Vasile; his brother-in-law Tony Borgese and his children Tony and Amanda; and his beloved cat, Lana.
Memorial visiting will be held Friday from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Please visit www.bizubquinlan.com for driving directions and online condolences.