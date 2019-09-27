|
Kenneth E. Predmore, Sr.
Wayne - Predmore, Sr., Kenneth E., age 69, of Wayne, on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Born and raised in Paterson, Kenneth had lived in Wayne for 16 years. He began his career as a truck driver for Leaseway Transportation and then became a Detective with the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office, retiring as the Sergeant of Detectives. Kenneth was a member of Our Lady of the Valley R.C. Church in Wayne. He was a 3rd Degree Knight of Columbus with Msgr. Joseph Brestel Council #5920 and a 4th Degree Knight with Msgr. Anthony Stein General Assembly. He was also a member of the PBA Local #265, Passaic County Prosecutor's Office, PBA Local #600, NJ State Retired Police Officers and the Fraternal Order of the Elks Lodge, #1896, North Wildwood. Kenneth was the beloved husband of Cheryl (nee: Palffy) Predmore. Loving father of Kenneth E. Predmore, Jr. and his wife Shelley of Wayne. Dear grandfather of Justin Predmore. He was also survived by several in-laws, cousins and friends. Funeral will depart at 11am on Monday, September 30, 2019 from the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Ave., Hawthorne for a 11:30am funeral mass at Our Lady of the Valley R.C. Church, Wayne. Interment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. Friends may visit at the funeral home on Sunday from 2-6pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . (http://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/8mVyC1wpXrhM0vpJYUL-xQ_?domain=browningforshay.com)