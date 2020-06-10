Kenneth Edward Phalon
1958 - 2020
Kenneth Edward Phalon

Paterson - Kenneth ("Kenny") Edward Phalon, 61, of Paterson, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020.

Born in Passaic, to the late Loretta Ann (nee Blakely) Phalon and Richard M. Phalon, Sr.

Kenny worked as a manager at Mike's Feed Farm in Totowa for many years, prior to retirement.

Beloved brother of Richard M. Phalon, Jr. and his wife, Cindy and Roy Phalon and his wife, Jane. Cherished uncle of Patrick, Connor and Janelle Phalon. Also survived by his beloved cousin, Delores Stanton Vargas and his godmother, Dorothy Stanton Murphy. He is survived by his three aunts, Mary Phalon, Rose Kirwan and Monica Phalon and cousins and friends who loved him dearly.

Services are private. A public Memorial Service will be planned in the future once COVID-19 restrictions are eased. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Angels of Animals, PO Box 534, Clifton NJ 07012 or Found in Thyme Farm Sanctuary, 41 Quarry Road, Wantage, NJ 07461. Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton, NJ is handling arrangements. To send condolences, please visit bizubquinlan.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
(973) 546-2000
