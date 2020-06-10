Kenneth Edward Phalon
Paterson - Kenneth ("Kenny") Edward Phalon, 61, of Paterson, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020.
Born in Passaic, to the late Loretta Ann (nee Blakely) Phalon and Richard M. Phalon, Sr.
Kenny worked as a manager at Mike's Feed Farm in Totowa for many years, prior to retirement.
Beloved brother of Richard M. Phalon, Jr. and his wife, Cindy and Roy Phalon and his wife, Jane. Cherished uncle of Patrick, Connor and Janelle Phalon. Also survived by his beloved cousin, Delores Stanton Vargas and his godmother, Dorothy Stanton Murphy. He is survived by his three aunts, Mary Phalon, Rose Kirwan and Monica Phalon and cousins and friends who loved him dearly.
Services are private. A public Memorial Service will be planned in the future once COVID-19 restrictions are eased. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Angels of Animals, PO Box 534, Clifton NJ 07012 or Found in Thyme Farm Sanctuary, 41 Quarry Road, Wantage, NJ 07461. Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton, NJ is handling arrangements. To send condolences, please visit bizubquinlan.com
Paterson - Kenneth ("Kenny") Edward Phalon, 61, of Paterson, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020.
Born in Passaic, to the late Loretta Ann (nee Blakely) Phalon and Richard M. Phalon, Sr.
Kenny worked as a manager at Mike's Feed Farm in Totowa for many years, prior to retirement.
Beloved brother of Richard M. Phalon, Jr. and his wife, Cindy and Roy Phalon and his wife, Jane. Cherished uncle of Patrick, Connor and Janelle Phalon. Also survived by his beloved cousin, Delores Stanton Vargas and his godmother, Dorothy Stanton Murphy. He is survived by his three aunts, Mary Phalon, Rose Kirwan and Monica Phalon and cousins and friends who loved him dearly.
Services are private. A public Memorial Service will be planned in the future once COVID-19 restrictions are eased. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Angels of Animals, PO Box 534, Clifton NJ 07012 or Found in Thyme Farm Sanctuary, 41 Quarry Road, Wantage, NJ 07461. Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton, NJ is handling arrangements. To send condolences, please visit bizubquinlan.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.