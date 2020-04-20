Resources
Kenneth Ellsworth "Kenny" Klotzbier


1967 - 2020
Kenneth "Kenny" Ellsworth Klotzbier

Lodi - Kenneth "Kenny" Ellsworth Klotzbier, age 53, passed away peacefully on April 18th, 2020. Kenny was born in Hackensack in 1967, raised in Wood-Ridge and moved to Lodi, where he lived for the past 20 years. Described by friends as a guy with a tough exterior but a heart of gold and gentle soul, Kenny was a laborer at Suez Water North America in Bergen County and member of Utility Workers Union of America Local 375. Survived by his loving mother Patricia Ann (nee: Pinckney). Beloved brother to Edward and sister in law Stella. Cherished uncle to Christopher and William. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. Predeceased by his father, Ellsworth, who passed into eternal life in 2015. A memorial service in celebration of Kenny's life will follow later this year.
