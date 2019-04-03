Services
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
(201) 327-0030
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Presentation
Upper Saddle River, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Harrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth F. Harrison


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kenneth F. Harrison Obituary
Kenneth F. Harrison

Mahwah - Kenneth F. Harrison of Mahwah, 72, passed away peacefully at his home on April 2, 2019. Beloved husband of 50 years to Barbara (Oliveti). Devoted father of Jennifer Coplin and her husband Brett of Mahwah, Gregory and his wife Megan of Hoboken. Loving grandfather of Riley and Andrew Coplin. Ken was an avid golfer and a cherished friend to many. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 5-8 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 10 AM at Church of the Presentation in Upper Saddle River.(Everyone please meet at Church) Interment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a .
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now