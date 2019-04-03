|
Kenneth F. Harrison
Mahwah - Kenneth F. Harrison of Mahwah, 72, passed away peacefully at his home on April 2, 2019. Beloved husband of 50 years to Barbara (Oliveti). Devoted father of Jennifer Coplin and her husband Brett of Mahwah, Gregory and his wife Megan of Hoboken. Loving grandfather of Riley and Andrew Coplin. Ken was an avid golfer and a cherished friend to many. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 5-8 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 10 AM at Church of the Presentation in Upper Saddle River.(Everyone please meet at Church) Interment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a .