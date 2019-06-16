|
|
Kenneth F. McAvoy
Hasbrouck Heights - Kenneth F. McAvoy 78, of Hasbrouck Heights formerly of Hoboken passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Born in Hoboken to the late John and Mary McAvoy. Before retiring, he worked at Maxwell House Coffee in Hoboken. Beloved husband of the late Agnes (nee Totaro) McAvoy. Devoted father of Kenneth J. McAvoy and his wife Dona and Kim Samarelli and her husband Cosimo. Dear brother of Lorraine Lindsay and the late John McAvoy. Loving grandfather of Kayla, Jena, Mackenzie, Jack, Angelina and Anthony. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Tuesday, June 18th at 8:30 AM. Funeral Liturgy from Corpus Christi R.C. Church Hasbrouck Heights at 9:30 AM. Interment following at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Visitation Monday, June 17th from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the funeral home. CostaMemorialHome.com