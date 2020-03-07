|
Kenneth G. Ladd, Sr
Haskell - Ladd, Kenneth G. Sr, age 88 of Haskell on Friday March 6, 2020. He was born in Vermont, lived in Oak Ridge before residing in Haskell forty-three years ago. He worked for Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters for forty years retiring in 1995. Beloved husband of Ruth Elwood, predeceased by his two sons Kenneth Ladd Jr and Arthur Ladd. Survived by his step daughter Lori Wardlaw and her husband Scott of Wanaque. Dear brother of Beatrice Sainz and brother in law of Claire Ladd. Kenneth is also predeceased by his siblings Melvin Ladd, Doreen (Ladd) and Dorian Merrill and Viola (Ladd) and Henry Gray. Visitation at the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue on Monday from 3-7pm. Relatives and friends will meet on Tuesday 11 AM for a graveside service at Milton Cemetery Dover- Milton Road Oak Ridge, NJ.
In lieu of flower's donations please donate to the Wanaque First Aide Squad 5 Melrose Avenue Wanaque NJ 0746.