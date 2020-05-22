Kenneth Ingwersen
1964 - 2020
Kenneth Ingwersen

Clifton - Kenneth Ingwersen, 55, of Clifton, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020. There was so much to love about Kenny — his 1000-watt smile, his positive outlook, his contagious laugh, his ability to see the good in everyone he met. Kenny had many, many friends and absolutely no enemies. To know him, was to adore him.

Born in Passaic, Kenny was a lifelong Clifton resident. He graduated from Clifton High School and then Lincoln Technical Institute. Kenny was employed as a Project Manager with AAA Refrigeration in North Arlington and was a member of Steamfitters Union Local #475.

Kenny was a faithful parishioner of St. Andrew the Apostle R.C. Church in Clifton and a member of the St. Philip the Apostle Knights of Columbus also in Clifton.

Kenny loved the NY Giants and Notre Dame Football — his Monday-morning quarterbacking was legendary. He adored dogs, and owned many over the course of his life. He was a master barbecuer, knew how to fix just about anything, and once danced so enthusiastically he broke his ankle.

Kenny was exceptionally generous, he devoted countless hours as a coach and board member for the Clifton Midget League and Clifton Girls Softball, where "Coach Kenny" instilled his love of baseball to a new generation of Cliftonites. He could always be counted on to contribute to fundraising endeavors throughout the city.

But most of all, Kenny loved his family and friends. His wife, with whom he was set to celebrate 30 years of marriage this September, his two daughters, who he coached and taught, and rarely missed a game; his pride and love for all three of his girls was endless.

Friendship was a crucial part of who Kenny was, and he always surrounded himself with people he loved. He enjoyed annual vacations with close friends in the Outer Banks, Happy Hours at Sharky's, and hosting memorable New Year's Eve and Superbowl parties that spawned countless "remember that time at Kenny's house" stories.

Survivors include: his beloved wife, Suzanne (nee Kravec); two loving daughters, Kirsten and Megan Ingwersen; his father, Kurt Ingwersen; his brother and best friend, John Ingwersen, and his nieces and nephews, Cristina, Tyler, Justin, Caitlin and Chloe.

He was predeceased by his mother, Thelma (nee Filippone) Ingwersen in 2018.

Private services are being held at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Ave., Clifton followed by interment at East Ridgelawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to support The Tomorrows Children's Fund, 30 Prospect Avenue, Hackensack, NJ 07601 (www.tcfkid.org/donate) . For online condolences to the family visit www.bizubquinlan.com.




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 22 to May 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 22, 2020
A wonderful tribute to a great guy. I
will miss you like crazy.
Eileen D'Andrea
