Kenneth J. Herr
92. Died at his home in Allendale with his wife Helena and son Brian at his side, on May 24. His love of Gardening, Travel and Playing Bridge with The Hobbyists and other Senior Groups provided a Rich Life.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 27 to May 28, 2020.