Kenneth J. Quinn
Pompton Plains - Kenneth J. Quinn, 83, of Pompton Plains, NJ died July 28, 2019. Predeceased by his first wife, Erica "Ricky" Quinn (2013). Beloved husband of Christa (née Tromblay). Loving father of David Quinn and his wife Karen Stradella, Tim Quinn and his wife Diane, and Erica Monaco. Cherished grandfather of 12 grandchildren and great-grandfather of two great-grandchildren.
Kenneth was born in the Bronx, NY to Mary (née Jackson) and John Knox, and was Police Chief of the Borough of River Edge from 1984-1996.
Visiting Thursday, August 1st, 10 AM - 1 PM, with a service at 1 PM, at the Beaugard-McKnight Funeral Home, 869 Kinderkamack Road, River Edge. Entombment Garden of Memories, Washington Township. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kenneth's memory to the Residential Care Club of Cedar Crest, 1 Cedar Crest Dr., Pompton Plains, NJ 07444. For further information, please visit www.beaugardmcknight.com.