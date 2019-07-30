Services
Beaugard Funeral Home
869 Kinderkamack Rd.
River Edge, NJ 07661
(201) 262-5050
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Beaugard Funeral Home
869 Kinderkamack Rd.
River Edge, NJ 07661
View Map
Service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Beaugard Funeral Home
869 Kinderkamack Rd.
River Edge, NJ 07661
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Quinn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth J. Quinn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth J. Quinn Obituary
Kenneth J. Quinn

Pompton Plains - Kenneth J. Quinn, 83, of Pompton Plains, NJ died July 28, 2019. Predeceased by his first wife, Erica "Ricky" Quinn (2013). Beloved husband of Christa (née Tromblay). Loving father of David Quinn and his wife Karen Stradella, Tim Quinn and his wife Diane, and Erica Monaco. Cherished grandfather of 12 grandchildren and great-grandfather of two great-grandchildren.

Kenneth was born in the Bronx, NY to Mary (née Jackson) and John Knox, and was Police Chief of the Borough of River Edge from 1984-1996.

Visiting Thursday, August 1st, 10 AM - 1 PM, with a service at 1 PM, at the Beaugard-McKnight Funeral Home, 869 Kinderkamack Road, River Edge. Entombment Garden of Memories, Washington Township. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kenneth's memory to the Residential Care Club of Cedar Crest, 1 Cedar Crest Dr., Pompton Plains, NJ 07444. For further information, please visit www.beaugardmcknight.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now