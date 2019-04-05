Services
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
(973) 790-8686
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James R.C. Church
Totowa , NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Janesk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth James Janesk Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kenneth James Janesk Sr. Obituary
Kenneth James Janesk, Sr.

Totowa - Janesk, Kenneth James, Sr., age 68 of Totowa at rest in Hackensack on April 3, 2019. Beloved husband of Elizabeth A. (nee DeLosh) Janesk of Totowa. Loving father of Jaclyn Janesk of Totowa and Kenneth J. Janesk, II and his wife Jennifer of St. Augustine, Fl. Dear brother of the late Robert Janesk (1995) and the late Arthur Janesk (2004). Nephew of Elizabeth Kearney and Ellen DeLosh. Brother-in-law of Cheryl Janesk. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Born in Paterson, he grew up in Clifton, before moving to Totowa. He was a Senior Planner for Singer-Kearfott, West Paterson, for many years before retiring in 2004. He was a parishioner of St. James R.C. Church, Totowa. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Monday at 9:30 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at St. James R.C. Church, Totowa at 10:00 AM. Entombment at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, Paterson. Friends may visit Sunday 4:00 - 8:00 PM. 'In lieu of flowers, donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38501 would ne appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now