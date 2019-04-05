|
|
Kenneth James Janesk, Sr.
Totowa - Janesk, Kenneth James, Sr., age 68 of Totowa at rest in Hackensack on April 3, 2019. Beloved husband of Elizabeth A. (nee DeLosh) Janesk of Totowa. Loving father of Jaclyn Janesk of Totowa and Kenneth J. Janesk, II and his wife Jennifer of St. Augustine, Fl. Dear brother of the late Robert Janesk (1995) and the late Arthur Janesk (2004). Nephew of Elizabeth Kearney and Ellen DeLosh. Brother-in-law of Cheryl Janesk. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Born in Paterson, he grew up in Clifton, before moving to Totowa. He was a Senior Planner for Singer-Kearfott, West Paterson, for many years before retiring in 2004. He was a parishioner of St. James R.C. Church, Totowa. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Monday at 9:30 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at St. James R.C. Church, Totowa at 10:00 AM. Entombment at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, Paterson. Friends may visit Sunday 4:00 - 8:00 PM. 'In lieu of flowers, donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38501 would ne appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.