Kenneth "Ken" John Allen
Thurmont, MD - Kenneth "Ken" John Allen, 69, of Thurmont, Maryland, passed from this life on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at home in Thurmont, MD after a brief illness.
Born on November 6, 1949, in Paterson, NJ, he was the son of Kenneth Walter Allen and Dorothy Rita McClusky.
He is survived by wife, Theresa Mary Allen; his daughter, Michelle Marie Smith (Anthony); his son Brian Michael Allen (Carol); his grandchildren Shelby Renee and Kennedy Nicole Smith and Kate Lauren and James Monahan Allen; his brother Thomas James Allen (Francine) and niece Suzanne Laura Allen; sister-in-Law Cynthia Palmer (Richard); brothers-in-law Robert (Renee), Thomas (Judy), Bruce and William (Nancy) Niehaus and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 2-4pm and 6-8pm on Monday, May 27, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 E. Main Street, Thurmont, Maryland 21788.
A celebration of Kenneth's life journey will take place at 12pm on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at St. Anthony's Shrine Parish, 16150 St. Anthony's Road in Emmitsburg, MD. Internment will be private.
Memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 103 N. Church St.,Thurmont, MD 21788
