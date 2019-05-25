Services
Stauffer Funeral Home
104 East Main Street
Thurmont, MD 21788
(301) 271-7777
Visitation
Monday, May 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Stauffer Funeral Home
104 East Main Street
Thurmont, MD 21788
View Map
Visitation
Monday, May 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stauffer Funeral Home
104 East Main Street
Thurmont, MD 21788
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Anthony's Shrine Parish,
16150 St. Anthony's Road
Emmitsburg, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth John "Ken" Allen


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kenneth John "Ken" Allen Obituary
Kenneth "Ken" John Allen

Thurmont, MD - Kenneth "Ken" John Allen, 69, of Thurmont, Maryland, passed from this life on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at home in Thurmont, MD after a brief illness.

Born on November 6, 1949, in Paterson, NJ, he was the son of Kenneth Walter Allen and Dorothy Rita McClusky.

He is survived by wife, Theresa Mary Allen; his daughter, Michelle Marie Smith (Anthony); his son Brian Michael Allen (Carol); his grandchildren Shelby Renee and Kennedy Nicole Smith and Kate Lauren and James Monahan Allen; his brother Thomas James Allen (Francine) and niece Suzanne Laura Allen; sister-in-Law Cynthia Palmer (Richard); brothers-in-law Robert (Renee), Thomas (Judy), Bruce and William (Nancy) Niehaus and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 2-4pm and 6-8pm on Monday, May 27, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 E. Main Street, Thurmont, Maryland 21788.

A celebration of Kenneth's life journey will take place at 12pm on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at St. Anthony's Shrine Parish, 16150 St. Anthony's Road in Emmitsburg, MD. Internment will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 103 N. Church St.,Thurmont, MD 21788 or to a . To View complete obituary go to

StaufferFuneralHome.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stauffer Funeral Home
Download Now