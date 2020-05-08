Kenneth John Hauser
1936 - 2020
Kenneth John Hauser

Clifton - 83, on May 7, 2020. Due to current restrictions, services were private. A Memorial Celebration will take place at a future date. Please consider a memorial contribution to the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org), 7 Ridgedale Avenue, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927. Please visit www.bizub.com for complete obituary notice.




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
