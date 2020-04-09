|
Kenneth Johnson
Maywood - Johnson, Kenneth, age 84, a 53-year resident of Maywood, passed away on Friday April 3, 2020 from complications related to large-cell lymphoma. He was the beloved husband of 61 years to his wife Barbara, devoted father to Kenneth Jr. of Reading, MA and loving grandfather to Audrey, Luke and Katherine. Prior to retirement, Ken was a foreman, sheet metal operator and long-time member of the International Association of Sheet Metal Workers, Local 28 of New York. He also served on the Maywood Zoning Board for several years. Ken was talented and remained active his entire life. He was a star basketball player in high school and an exceptional bowler and golfer. His favorite sport was flying. Ken enjoyed taking family and friends for rides. Heart problems prevented him from obtaining his instrument-rated pilot's license. Ken was also an humanitarian and environmentalist. He frequently donated both blood and platelets. He was a vanguard recycler, well before it was widely available. Ken was also the neighborhood handyman, always willing to help friends, neighbors and family with their various projects. A former member of the National Guard, Ken avidly supported veteran causes. He was fun-loving, energetic, and gregarious. Ken will be missed dearly by his family and friends. Due to present circumstances, a memorial service and remembrance will be held at a future date. Services entrusted to the Trinka-Faustini Funeral Service 439 Maywood Ave., Maywood, NJ. For online condolences please visit Trinkafaustini.com.