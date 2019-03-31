|
|
Kenneth Joseph Porter
Lincoln Park - Kenneth Porter, 76, of Lincoln Park NJ passed away on December 16, 2018. He was an architectural hardware consultant for Kelly Brothers Hardware in Glen Rock NJ for 32 years retiring in 2008. He was a Cub Scout Master for Cub Scout Pack No. 143 and also a basketball and baseball coach for Lincoln Park P.A.L. in the 80's. He served in the United States Army In the Vietnam War where he worked as an Engineer Surveyor.. Kenneth was an avid fisherman and loved fly fishing. He was also a volunteer for Trout Unlimited which transferred fish from the Hackettstown Hatchery for educational purposes. Beloved husband of Marina (Machin) Porter. Devoted father of Christopher, Gareth, and Jonathan Porter. Dear grandfather of 4 grandsons. He was predeceased by son Alexander in 1983. Dear brother of Therese Pittman, Mary Colini and Robert and Douglas Porter.There will be a Life Celebration at the Keri Memorial Funeral Home, 125 Main Street, Lincoln Park NJ 07035 on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 2-4 PM. www.delozito.com