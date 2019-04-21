|
Kenneth L. Mann
Jackson Twp. - KENNETH L. MANN, 58, of Jackson Twp., NJ, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Monmouth Medical Center, Southern Campus, Lakewood Twp., NJ. He was born in Ridgewood, NJ, and resided in Waldwick, NJ, prior to settling in Jackson Twp., 28 years ago.
Kenneth was employed as a mechanic with Ralph Clayton & Sons in Lakewood Twp., NJ for the past 6 years. In addition, Ken worked for DeLisa Waste Services in Neptune Twp. for 5 years and Allendale Sanitation for many years.
He was predeceased by his father, Lawrence H. Mann. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Teresa Mann of Jackson Twp.,; his son, Kenneth Mann, Jr., and his Fiancée, Alec Harris; his mother, Jane E. Nancy; his brother, Gary K. Mann of Hewitt, NJ; his sisters, Stacey L. Mann Zonin and her husband, Robert of Toms River, NJ; his sister- in-law, Martha and Jerry May of Houston, TX; and by his numerous nieces and nephews including, Jacqueline Mann, Gary Mann, Ryan Mann, Brittany Hartman, Francine Dennis, Emily Zonin, Bobby Zonin, III, Patrick & Melba Pollard, Michelle Meese, Corey Martin, Robby Rossy, Luke & Rika Rossy and Danielle Rossy.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his visitation from 5-8 PM on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ. A funeral gathering will be offered at 10:30 AM followed by his Funeral Service at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Hope Chapel Cemetery, 617 Hope Chapel Rd., Lakewood Twp., NJ 08701. For directions, further information, and to send condolence messages to the family, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com.