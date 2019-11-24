|
Kenneth M. Kost
Passaic - Kenneth M. Kost, 74, of Passaic, passed away on November 24, 2019. Born in Passaic, he lived most of his life in Clifton and was a resident of Wallington before moving to Passaic. A member of Ss. Peter and Paul Russian Orthodox Cathedral, Passaic, Kenneth was an accomplished violinist. A US Army Veteran, Kenneth proudly served his country during the Vietnam War and was a Physicist at Picatinny Arsenal in Dover for 27 years, retiring 24 years ago. Beloved brother of Helen Shannon and her husband Thomas of Princeton. Loving uncle of Jessica Merrill and Thomas Shannon. Cherished great uncle of Avery, Shane, Parker and Chloe.
Funeral Saturday, November 30, 2019, 10 AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Interment, Ss. Peter and Paul Russian Orthodox Cemetery, Saddle Brook. Visiting Friday 4-8 PM at the funeral home. www.ShookFH.com