|
|
Kenneth M. Palvis, Sr.
Ridgefield Park - Kenneth M. Palvis, Sr. of Ridgefield Park, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019 at the age of 76 years. Prior to his retirement Ken worked many years as a truck driver for Yellow Freight in Carlstadt. Loving father of Kenneth M. Palvis Jr. and his wife Judy, Cheryl Perez and her husband Jorge. Cherished grandfather of Jorge Jr. and Roxie Perez. Dearest brother of Joan Kenny. Cremation is private. Memorial visitation on Tuesday, June 11th from 5-7pm at Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home 59 Main Street, Ridgefield Park. Vorheesingwersen.com