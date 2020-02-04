|
Kenneth Mendelsohn
Elmwood Park - Kenneth Mendelsohn, age 93, of Elmwood Park, NJ, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Betty (nee: Sola). Uncle Kenny was loved and adored by all of his nieces and nephews, but shared a special fatherly bond with his niece Blythe Rothstein and her husband Paul, and a grand fatherly bond with his great nieces Stephanie Martucci and her husband Jeffrey, and Jennifer Cohen and her husband Brian. Kenneth proudly served in the US Navy as a Seabee during WWII. He served as a past commander of the American Legion Post 147 in Elmwood Park, NJ.
Services will be at 10am on Thursday February 6, 2020 at Louis Suburban Chapel, 13-01 Broadway (Rt. 4 West), Fair Lawn, NJ. Burial to follow at Cedar Lawn Cemetery, Paterson NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Kenneth Mendelsohn may be made to the American Legion Post 147, 1 Legion Pl., Elmwood Park, NJ 07407, or to the .