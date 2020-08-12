Kenneth O. Reckenbeil
Hawthorne - Reckenbeil, Kenneth O., age 89 of Hawthorne, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020. Born and raised in Passaic, Ken had resided in Hawthorne most of his life. He graduated from Purdue University in 1952 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He went on to earn his Professional Engineering license and worked in aeronautics and automotive industries. He holds many patents and was an accomplished innovator. He retired in 1995. Ken served his country proudly in the U.S. Army. He was a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Passaic and was a pillar in his community. He served on the Hawthorne Board of Adjustment for many years. In his spare time, Ken was an avid skier, golfer and woodworker. He was a longtime member of the Pasclif Ski Club where many friends and memories were made. Ken was the beloved husband of Kathryn (nee Fontanella) Reckenbeil for almost 60 years. Dear father of Mary Murcko and her husband David of New York, NY, Eric Reckenbeil and his wife Kim of Canton, OH, and Kathryn Fair and her husband Mike of Ridgewood, NJ. Loving grandfather of Madeline, Nathaniel, Jacob, Devin and Michael. Funeral service will be private with internment at Christ the King Cemetery, Franklin Lakes. Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hawthorne Volunteer Ambulance Corps, 970 Goffle Road, Hawthorne, NJ. (www.browningforshay.com
)