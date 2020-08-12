1/
Kenneth O. Reckenbeil
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth O. Reckenbeil

Hawthorne - Reckenbeil, Kenneth O., age 89 of Hawthorne, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020. Born and raised in Passaic, Ken had resided in Hawthorne most of his life. He graduated from Purdue University in 1952 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He went on to earn his Professional Engineering license and worked in aeronautics and automotive industries. He holds many patents and was an accomplished innovator. He retired in 1995. Ken served his country proudly in the U.S. Army. He was a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Passaic and was a pillar in his community. He served on the Hawthorne Board of Adjustment for many years. In his spare time, Ken was an avid skier, golfer and woodworker. He was a longtime member of the Pasclif Ski Club where many friends and memories were made. Ken was the beloved husband of Kathryn (nee Fontanella) Reckenbeil for almost 60 years. Dear father of Mary Murcko and her husband David of New York, NY, Eric Reckenbeil and his wife Kim of Canton, OH, and Kathryn Fair and her husband Mike of Ridgewood, NJ. Loving grandfather of Madeline, Nathaniel, Jacob, Devin and Michael. Funeral service will be private with internment at Christ the King Cemetery, Franklin Lakes. Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hawthorne Volunteer Ambulance Corps, 970 Goffle Road, Hawthorne, NJ. (www.browningforshay.com)




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Browning-Forshay Funeral Home
557 Lafayette Ave.
Hawthorne, NJ 07507
(973) 427-0800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Browning-Forshay Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved