North Haledon - ROTH, Kenneth P. of North Haledon, at rest in Paramus on Monday, April 20, 2020. Born in Paterson, to the late Julius and Carol (Sinn) Rothstein, he moved to North Haledon over 65 years ago. Mr. Roth proudly served during World War II, in the US Army's 11th Airborne Division as a Gliderman and as a Paratrooper with the 511th Parachute Infantry Regiment. He served in New Guinea with the 221st Air Base Medical Company and saw action in the battles of Leyte and Luzon where he was part of the reinforcing air-drop on "X-Ray Day". Mr. Roth was the owner of Paterson Washer Repair Co. and Ken Roth's Coins & Antiques. He patented a car safety device in 1957 and registered a trademark for his own laundry detergent, WAVE: Goodbye to Dirt in 1962. He marketed Ken Roth's Moon Rock's through mail order and local novelty shops. Ken "had an eye" for spotting furniture and, buying and restoring very unique pieces. His personality was one of a kind, joking and retelling his original witty sayings. If you met Ken, you did not forget him and your memory of him would likely invoke a chuckle. Mr. Roth was a former member of the American Legion and a lifetime member of the 82nd Airborne Association. Ken's greatest accomplishment was marrying his late wife, Florence Marie Macri. He never left her side and cared for her through ten years of illness. Adored father of Florence Hunt (Robert), Althea Chloros (James), Kristine DeLuccia (Carmen), Kenneth Roth (Lisa), Valerie Amendola, Anita Lopomo (Anthony) and Michelle VanOlden (Richard). Mr. Roth was pre-deceased by his loving son, Jeffrey Alan Roth, his granddaughter, Stacy Chloros and his son-in-law Louis James Amendola. Mr. Roth also leaves behind 21 loving grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, his brother Harold Roth and wife Adaline, several cousins, brothers & sisters-in-law, and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Kenneth P. Roth to National Alliance on Mental Illness. http://www.naminj.org, or the .
