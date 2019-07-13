|
|
Kenneth Paul Fedroff
Little Falls - FEDROFF- Kenneth P., 81, died Friday, July 12, 2019.
Born in Jersey City, NJ, Mr. Fedroff resided in Little Falls for the last 35 years. He was a retired glazier with Glazier's Union, Local #1009. Mr. Fedroff was a parishioner of Holy Angels RC Church. He was a veteran of the US Army during the Korean War era.
He was predeceased by his wife, the former Nancy Barry, in 2018.
Survivors include: his two step daughters, Christine Price (Michael) of West Milford and Dana Brobeck (Robert) of Little Falls; his four children, Linda Ferrier (the late James) of Wake Forest, NC, Donna Mara (John) of Madison, NJ, Bethann Heinbockel (Matthew) of Denville, NJ and Matthew Fedroff; his thirteen grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Funeral Service will be 9:00 am Tuesday from Bizub-Parker Funeral Home, 47 Main St., Little Falls and 9:30 am at Holy Angels RC Church, 465 Main St., Little Falls. Entombment to follow at Laurel Grove Memorial Park, Totowa. Visitation on Monday from 4-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Visit www.bizub.com for driving directions/ online condolences.