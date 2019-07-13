Services
Bizub-Parker Funeral Home
47 Main Street
Little Falls, NJ 07424
(973) 256-4700
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bizub-Parker Funeral Home
47 Main Street
Little Falls, NJ 07424
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Bizub-Parker Funeral Home
47 Main Street
Little Falls, NJ 07424
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
Holy Angels RC Church
465 Main St.
Little Falls, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Fedroff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Paul Fedroff


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Paul Fedroff Obituary
Kenneth Paul Fedroff

Little Falls - FEDROFF- Kenneth P., 81, died Friday, July 12, 2019.

Born in Jersey City, NJ, Mr. Fedroff resided in Little Falls for the last 35 years. He was a retired glazier with Glazier's Union, Local #1009. Mr. Fedroff was a parishioner of Holy Angels RC Church. He was a veteran of the US Army during the Korean War era.

He was predeceased by his wife, the former Nancy Barry, in 2018.

Survivors include: his two step daughters, Christine Price (Michael) of West Milford and Dana Brobeck (Robert) of Little Falls; his four children, Linda Ferrier (the late James) of Wake Forest, NC, Donna Mara (John) of Madison, NJ, Bethann Heinbockel (Matthew) of Denville, NJ and Matthew Fedroff; his thirteen grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Funeral Service will be 9:00 am Tuesday from Bizub-Parker Funeral Home, 47 Main St., Little Falls and 9:30 am at Holy Angels RC Church, 465 Main St., Little Falls. Entombment to follow at Laurel Grove Memorial Park, Totowa. Visitation on Monday from 4-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Visit www.bizub.com for driving directions/ online condolences.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now