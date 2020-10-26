Kenneth Pinto
Cliffside Park - Kenneth Pinto on October 24, 2020 of Cliffside Park, N.J., age 67.
Kenneth was born on November 21, 1952 in Cliffside Park, N.J. and was the owner of Larry's Florist in Cliffside Park.
He was also a parishioner of Epiphany R.C. Church in Cliffside Park and former President of the Board of Education in Cliffside Park.
Beloved husband to Marcia (nee) Castro.
Devoted father to Lawrence and his wife Tania and Christopher and his wife Beckie.
Adored grandfather to Luka, Niko, Francesca, Christopher and Dominick.
Loving stepfather to Nadine and her husband Corey Grant and Jonathan Aponte.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 9:30am at Epiphany R.C. Church in Cliffside Park, N.J.
Cremation will be private. The family will receive their friends Wednesday 4-8pm. www.akmacagnafuneralhome.com