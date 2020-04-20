|
Kenneth R. Fitzpatrick
Upper Saddle River - Kenneth R. Fitzpatrick, 87, of Upper Saddle River, NJ, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 13, 2020. Born in Jersey City, NJ, son of Charles and Mary Fitzpatrick. Ken was a graduate of St. Peter's Prep and enlisted in the United States Army from 1951-1954. He was a decorated veteran of the Korean War. Ken met the love of his life at three years old, and later married her while attending St. Peter's College. After graduating in 1959, Ken enjoyed a long and successful career in the manufacturing industry. He retired as Managing Director of the Public Safety division of Becton Dickinson in Franklin Lakes, NJ, a position that took him all over the world. In 1969, Ken settled his young family in Upper Saddle River and spent the rest of his life in the home that he loved. Ken was an avid skier, organizing many vacations on the slopes in Canada with family and friends. He loved to golf, to sail and to travel. He was an active member of the Waldwick Lions Club and proudly served as their President from 1984 - 1985. He had an excellent sense of humor, a quick Irish wit, and loved to tell a story or sing you a song. Family meant everything to Ken and his grandchildren lovingly referred to him as "Grandude." Ken is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joan. Proud father of daughter Jacquelyn "Jackie" Lane (Mark) and son Kenneth (Elizabeth). Loving grandfather of Megan, Ryan and Mackenzie and beloved uncle. Predeceased by his sister Eileen Artaserse and brother Eugene Fitzpatrick. A celebration of Ken's life will be planned for a later date. Arrangements were made by the Vander Plaat Funeral Home of Wyckoff, (vpfh.com). Memorial contributions in Ken's memory may be made to St. Jude Tribute Program, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148.