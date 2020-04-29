|
Dr. Kenneth S. Conte
June 1, 1942 - April 23, 2020
Dr. Kenneth S. Conte was born in Passaic, NJ to Daniel P. Conte, Sr. architect and teacher and Josephine "Pep" (Perrapato) Conte and the family resided in Garfield. He attended Garfield Elementary and St. Mary's High School in Rutherford.
Dr. Conte graduated from Villanova University in Villanova, Pennsylvania in 1963 with a Bachelor of Science degree and Kansas City University of Medicine and Bio Sciences, Kansas City, Missouri in 1970 with the degree Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed a clinical internship at Memorial General Hospital, Union, NJ 1970-1971. Dr. Conte joined his brother Daniel P. Conte, Jr. in his private Family Medicine Practice at KENDAN Medical Center in 1971
Dr. Conte held many positions outside of his medical practice. He was the former Medical Director and Chief of Staff of Kennedy Memorial Hospital at Saddle Brook; the former Medical Director of the Senior Outreach Programs of Lodi, Lyndhurst and Fairview, NJ; the former Garfield Junior Boilermakers Physician; Lodge Physician of the Fraternal Order of Police NJ Lodge #46; a member of the Department of Family Practice, St. Mary's Hospital, Passaic; and the Correctional Health Physician of the County of Bergen, Hackensack for 21 years. In addition, Dr. Conte was the founder and medical advisor of the county's first high school EMT program at Garfield High School. He served as Deputy Mayor of the City of Garfield from 1972-1976 and a Councilman from 1976-1980. Dr. Conte was the longest elected trustee of the Garfield Board of Education (BOE) for over 38 years and was the President of the BOE for 12 years. Remarkably, he was the longest elected official in the city of Garfield for over 48 years.
Dr. Kenneth Conte's accomplishments were numerous. He was a Fellow of the American Academy of Osteopathic Family Physicians; Diplomat of the American Osteopathic Board of General Practice; Charter Fellow of the International College of General Practice; and was Board Certified in Family Practice. He was Honored Citizen of The Honor Legion Police Departments State of NJ; Citizen of the Year and Silver Card Recipient of the Garfield NJ PBA Local 46;Saddle Brook Unico Citizen of the Year; Citizen of the Year Garfield Volunteer Ambulance Corps; and Man of the Year City of Garfield and Borough of Lodi.
Dr. Ken had an enormous love for his family and friends. He is survived by his beloved brother, Dr. Daniel P. Conte, Jr. and predeceased by his sister-in-law Barbara Rose Conte. He is also survived by his nephew Dr. Daniel P. Conte, III and his wife Lesli, his niece Stacey Conte Susini and her husband Carl, his niece Jamie Kreshpane and her husband Karl, his great nephews Karl Jr. and Cole Kreshpane, and his great niece Nicolette Kreshpane. He was looking forward, with great joy, to the birth of his expected great niece due on his upcoming birthday on June 1st.
Dr. Ken was an avid car collector and enthusiast, was proud of his Conte/Perrapato family heritage and loved spending time at his GoodFellas Ristorante with family and friends. He loved his medical career, his patients and political life. He was truly committed to helping others. Dr. Ken's unconditional devotion to his brother "Duke" was unmatched.
Private funeral services, for immediate family only, will be held on Thursday, April 30th at 10 am at Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home in Elmwood Park, NJ. Immediately following, family and friends are welcome to join in an auto curbside viewing past the funeral home and procession to St Nicholas Cemetery in Lodi, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the "Dr. Kenneth S. Conte Scholarship Fund." This scholarship will benefit Garfield High School students pursuing a career in the medical field.
Checks can be made payable to: Dr. Kenneth S. Conte Scholarship Fund
KenDan Medical Center
600 Midland Avenue
Garfield, NJ 07026